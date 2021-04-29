Officials hope new Tijuana River Valley campsite will spark environmental movement

TIJUANA RIVER VALLEY (KUSI) – Today the Tijuana River Valley is now home to a one of a kind campground.

It’s not only a new outdoor place to camp, but potentially the starting point for a new environmental movement.

“Tijuana River Valley is one of the most valuable wetland areas in the United States and finally I think we’re getting people to realize that we’ve got to do more things to save it. One way to get more people to want to save it is to get more people actively involved. And certainly having this campground opening up I think is going to help do that,” said Greg Cox, former San Diego County Supervisor.

