Officials respond to rise in childhood drowning during pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Desmond recently partnered with Supervisor Nora Vargas to develop a drowning prevention outreach campaign.

This would give up to $250,000 to teach underserved children basic drowning prevention skills and swim lessons.

During the pandemic, childhood drowning rose sharply, prompting Desmond and Supervisor Nora Vargas to write a Board letter which developed a drowning prevention outreach campaign.

According to the CDC, 79% of children living in households making less than $50,000 had little to no swimming abilities.

Formal swimming lessons reduce the likelihood of childhood drowning by 88%.

Nicole McNeil, President of the Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego, and Aquatics District Manager for the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the efforts to stem the flow of childhood drowning.