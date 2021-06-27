Officials warn about increased fentanyl overdose deaths, call for Narcan distribution

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More and more San Diego parents are finding their children overdosed on fentanyl, a drug 100 times stronger than heroin.

Mark Powell, President of Parents for Quality Education, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the surge in fentanyl overdoses and his recent op-ed published in “Times of San Diego” entitled “Opinion: San Diego Schools Should Distribute Anti-Opioid Medication to Parents.”

In conversation with Alvarez, Powell described that during the pandemic, drug dealers started marketing prescription medication online as “study-enhancing medications.”

But in reality, Powell described, they’re counterfeit pills.

In reaction to the exponential amount of overdose deaths, Powell is advocating for distributing Naloxone, or Narcan, to every parent in the region.

Narcan has the ability to reverse an overdose and is a needle-free device which is inserted into the nose like a nasal spray.