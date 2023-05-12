Officials weigh in on significance of Title 42 expiration





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thousands of migrants congregated at the border, waiting for days for an opportunity to be screened and considered for asylum in the United States.

Several experts have confirmed that during years-long asylum review, migrants will be released into the Untied States, sometimes even street released with nowhere to go.

Those who don’t qualify for asylum run the risk of being returned to Mexico or their state of origin, prohibited from trying again for several years. Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton explains what migrants expect when crossing into America and what legal process they have prepared for (above).

(Above) Immigration Attorney Saman Nasseri joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina to discuss the House’s passage of legislation on Thursday.

(Below) Legal Analyst Dan Eaton discussed the asylum seeking process and why it takes so long for migrant families.

Supervisor Jim Desmond spent much of the day at the border talking with migrants and families about their needs and their reasons for coming to America.

He joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina (below) to talk about the border crisis and how the county plans to redirect thousands of migrants.