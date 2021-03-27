Oh my! Lions Tigers and Bears Animal Sanctuary to hold PB&J event





ALPINE (KUSI) – The bears housed at Lions Tigers and Bears Animal Sanctuary will also be celebrating the human holiday, National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day on April 2.

The celebration will include making a 6 foot long PB&J sandwich fit for a bear.

San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson won’t be missing out on this holiday as he plans to be at the Sanctuary’s event.

The event takes place at 10 a.m. on April 2.

Attendees must RSVP for limited space.

Bobbi Brink, Founder and Director of Lions Tigers and Bears Animal Sanctuary, and Supervisor Joel Anderson joined KUSI to discuss the event.