Oil up your gears for the 2021 San Marcos Belgian Waffle Ride Expo

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – San Marcos is hosting the 2021 Belgian Waffle Ride Expo this month.

This year’s roughly 131-mile ride includes more than 50 miles of off-road terrain and organizers promise it’ll be the most entertaining year so far.

Almost 5,000 riders are expected for the weekend of the July 16 to July 18.

Even professionals will be coming to San Marcos for waffles, cycling, and Belgian ale.

