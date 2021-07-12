Old California Coffee House rebounds post pandemic

Old California Coffee House is like so many restaurants that are now rebounding from the pandemic. The owners are so appreciative of the support they have received over the past year and are thrilled to have survived. They are looking at the glass half full. The pandemic forced them to upgrade their mobile ordering system and it is something they are continuing to use on a daily basis. They also feel like customers learned that they not only have great coffee, but excellent food options as well.

Enjoying a cup of joe at Old California Coffee in San Marcos! They owners are so appreciative to the community for keeping them afloat over the past year @KUSI_GMSD @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/ua78xrVWiA — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) July 9, 2021