Old Globe Theater connecting with our community during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Every year the Old Globe Theatre celebrates the birthday of playwright William Shakespeare with full activities for the whole family.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theatre is using a new way to connect with the community during these uncertain times.

Barry Edelstein, the Old Globe Theatre’s Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director, joined KUSI to talk more about this.

For more info on the Old Globe, visit: www.TheOldGlobe.org