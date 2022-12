Old Poway Park hosts Christmas in the Park, Dec. 9 & 10





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The popular, old fashioned holiday tradition “Christmas in the Park” has been expanded to two nights this year.

From Dec. 9 (5:30 – 8:30 p.m.) through Dec. 10 (3:30 – 8:30 p.m.) the Old Poway Park will hosts Christmas in the Park featuring music, caroling, tree-lighting ceremony, and horse drawn hayrides.

KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with details.