Old Town Mexican Cafe is still offering takeout and pickup amid current restrictions

The streets of Old Town are looking like a ghost town. The popular tourist area is really feeling the effects of the latest closure. Many restaurants along San Diego Avenue are not attracting anywhere near their typical foot traffic.

Like many other restaurants, Old Town Mexican Cafe is continuing to offer takeout and pickup. They are offering their full menu in an effort to attract customers. According to Sonia Ortega, a manager and employee at the OTMC for over 20 years, the restaurant is facing their toughest time ever. Ortega adds, they are open to continue to support their many employees and provide them with a paycheck during this time. They are open 8am to 9pm daily.

The @OldTownMexican is offering take out and tacos to go. They are like so many restaurants just trying to survive and keep their employees working @KUSI_GMSD @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/VTaMnxa1ju — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) January 5, 2021