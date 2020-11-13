Old Town restaurants prepare to once again move operations outdoors

OLD TOWN (KUSI) – State data has landed San Diego County in the most restrictive tier of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan, meaning nonessential businesses now have one day to prepare for the regression.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said the restrictions associated with the purple tier will go into place just after midnight Friday.

Many nonessential businesses will be required to move to outdoor-only operations. These include restaurants, family entertainment centers, wineries, places of worship, movie theaters, museums, gyms, zoos, aquariums and cardrooms. Amusement parks, and live audience sporting events are closed. Bars, breweries and distilleries will be able to remain open as long as they are able to operate outside and with food on the same ticket as alcohol.

Retail businesses and shopping centers will be able to remain open with 25% of the building’s capacity. No food courts will be permitted.

Schools will be able to remain open for in-person learning if they are already in session. If a district has not reopened for in-person learning, it must remain remote only. Offices are restricted to remote work only. Remaining open are essential services, personal care services, barbershops, hair salons, outdoor playgrounds and recreational facilities.

Since restaurants across the county are forced to close their indoor dining services once again, communities are coming together to help each other transform their operations to the outdoors.

Old Town is one of those communities making modifications to prepare for the Purple Tier. The neighborhood is closing off one of their main roads, to create an outdoor plaza and more safety for customers.

KUSI’s Dan Plante visited Old Town to check it all out and spoke with the owner of Don Pierto Trattoria, Pierto Busalacchi, about being forced to once again move his services outdoors.