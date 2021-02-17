Old Town restaurants ready for Governor Newsom to lift dining restrictions





OLD TOWN (KUSI) – Old Town, the birthplace of San Diego, is slowly recovering from the back and forth government closures and restrictions.

As a place that relies on tourism, Old Town restaurants are happy to start seeing an uptick in customers now that outdoor dining is once again okay.

But looking at the dozens of other states that have resumed indoor dining, local restauranteurs wonder why California’s leadership is so far behind in allowing our businesses to reopen.

Julie Bell, the manager of Casa Guadalajara, told KUSI’s Dan Plante they are doing everything they can to keep customers safe, and are ready to resume providing guests the amazing dining experience they are known for.