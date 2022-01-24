Olin Silverman and Pacific Ridge Firebirds have made their mark in the Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League

Olin Silverman has been playing the game of hockey for as long as he can remember, growing up in Lake Tahoe, getting on skates was just a natural thing.

Pacific Ridge was a good fit for him because it provided both an education and the opportunity to play hockey at his high school without having to go away to prep school.

But, the firebirds are also apart of the Anaheim Duck High School Hockey League, where they can get scouted while playing.