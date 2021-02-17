Olympian Cross Country running like wind, set for three meets in a shortened season

Olympian Cross Country running like the wind, set for three meets in a shortened season. Student athletes in certain sports which fall under the state guidelines which we are now in the purple tier. Cross country, golf, and swim just to name a few. Now can compete and play, participate, and practice under the safety protocols put in place by the state and each school district. Student athletes and coaches were very jovial to be back at it and interacting once again while pushing each other to get faster for the upcoming season which begins for the Eagles, first dual meet is at Eastlake March 5th. Followed by Otay Ranch and Bonita Vista to round out the season.