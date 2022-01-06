Olympian marathon runner part of Saturday’s Cross Country Championships at Mission Bay





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 U.S. National Cross Country Championships will hold a Community 4K Race on Jan. 8 in Mission Bay, and special guest and Long Distance Runner, Molly Seidel, will be part of the event.

Seidel herself joined KUSI’s Brandon Stone on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the event.

The race starts at 8:45 a.m. and the last race for senior men takes place at 1:50 p.m.

To learn more details about the event visit www.sandiego.usatf.org