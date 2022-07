Olympic Bronze Medalist and San Diego native Cory Juneau inspires at Ronald Mcdonald House

The 2020 Tokyo Olmpic Bronze winner in “Park Skateboarding”, San Diego native Cory Juneau inspires at the Ronald Mcdonald house in San Diego.

Juneau using his love for skateboarding to inspire.

Juneau serving meals to families, showing off the skills to the young ones, and simply having a light day of fun with the families that deal with typically heavier days.