Olympic gold medal swimmer Carrie Bates discusses COVID-19’s impact on youth sports

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – COVID-19 and remote schooling can be challenging enough. But the postponement or cancellation of many school sports has made this year even more stressful for student-athletes.

Three-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Carrie Bates with the Betty Ford Center in San Diego joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how the removal of athletics can contribute to mental health issues.