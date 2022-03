Olympic skateboarder Bryce Wettstein donates vert ramp to Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA





ENCINITAS (KUSI) – Skateboarders in North County have a new and improved place to shred in Encinitas YMCA Vert ramp.

The new Vert Ramp, donated by Olympic skateboarder Bryce Wettstein, was unveiled Saturday.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live Sunday from the Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA with more details.