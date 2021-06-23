OMBAC awaiting permit, but confident Over The Line will happen in 2021

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As California reopens, many events are coming back to San Diego, but some are still working on finalizing their finals plans.

Every year, OMBAC hosts the very popular Over-The-Line tournament, but they have not yet secured their permit for the 2021 tournament from the City of San Diego.

The first Vice President of the Old Mission Beach Athletic Club (OMBAC), Tom Doyle, told KUSI’s Paul Rudy they are very confident they will get permits allowing the tournament to happen again this year.