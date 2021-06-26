OMBAC’s 68th Annual ‘Over-the-Line’ World Championship is slated for July

FIESTA ISLAND (KUSI) – OMBAC’s “Over-the-Line” tournament has been given the signal to commence the World Championships on Fiesta Island this July.

The beach softball game has been a tradition since July.

First Vice President of OMBAC, Tom Doyle, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss the game’s return.

The game is set to take place July 16, 17, and 18.

While a permit has not yet been procured, Doyle is sure it will happen.