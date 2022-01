Omicron poses a conundrum: Stay home or work sick?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Omicron variant is spreading like crazy and a lot of people are testing positive. The COVID pandemic has now increased the likelihood that a worker will make that choice to either stay home or work sick.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, about the different factors that are playing into the Omicron wave hitting Southern California.