On border tour, Harris laments ‘infighting’ over immigration

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has used her first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office to call for an end to political “rhetoric” and “infighting” over immigration, an issue that Republicans have been eager to weaponize against her.

Visiting El Paso, Texas, Harris said immigration “cannot be reduced to a political issue.”

Harris met with five girls who had been held at a Customs and Border Protection processing center after crossing the border.

She also spoke with agents. Her half-day visit is unlikely to quell GOP efforts to use immigration as a political cudgel against the Biden administration.