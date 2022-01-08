‘On The Air’ releases new episode Jan. 8 after ‘GMSD’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “On The Air” will release a new episode at 11 a.m. Saturday, immediately following “Good Morning San Diego,” which will feature Mark Mathis, Miles Himmel, Chris Martinez and music from “Good Company,” a Bad Company tribute band local to San Diego.

Sully, Co Host of On The Air, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his new song and the new episode of OTA.

Sully’s new song is entitled “If You Love Me Like You Say.”