‘On the Air’ releases new episode with Sully, Little Tommy, and Russ T Nailz

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As “On the Air” hosts near their 50th episode, their latest installment features Ernie Hahn, Bob Babbitt, and Lance Weir from CAF, followed by music from the Pulp Vixens.

Sully Sullivan, Co-host of “On the Air,” joined KUSI for a preview of the new episode.