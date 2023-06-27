On the roll of her life: Malauni Sapinoso to rep Team USA in skating world

Malauni Sapinoso recently graduated from Westview High School, but you can find her in Skateworld or at the Linda Vista Skatepark prepping for her run to France with the Team USA roller derby team.

An impressive resume for the young superstar that has earned her sponsorships from sin city skates and 187killer pads.

But the main event, happens at the end of July in France, where she will live her dream of competing for Team USA.

To support Speedy Gonzales’ journey you can click here:

https://gofund.me/d364894a