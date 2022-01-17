Once again… Imperial Beach is closed due to sewage-contaminated runoff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality Monday extended the existing water contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough shoreline north to include the Imperial Beach shoreline.

According to county data, sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary and conditions indicate contamination of ocean water now extends from the International border north to the Imperial Beach shoreline.

Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until sampling results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.