One dead in head-on collision In Lakeside

LAKESIDE (KUSI) – A head-on collision Sunday between a truck and a sedan left one person dead, authorities said.

The crash happened at 1:25 p.m. on Wildcat Canyon Road in the area of the Barona Resort and Casino, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Further details — including injuries to other passengers or drivers — were not immediately available.