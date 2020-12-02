One dead in shooting at parking garage in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A person was fatally shot inside a parking garage in downtown San Diego’s East Village neighborhood, police said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported at around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday inside the parking garage on G Street between 14th and 15th streets that serves the Albertsons grocery store, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details about the victim or the suspected shooter were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation