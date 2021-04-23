One dead, three injured in Gaslamp shooting
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Police were called to the scene of a shooting at 5th and J streets in the Gaslamp area around 10:30 p.m., Thursday night.
Multiple victims had gunshot wounds with one victim having a fatal gunshot wound.
Two victims are major trauma. One victim is non-life threatening. They were transported to UCSD Medical Center
Two suspects were detained at the scene. A gun was recovered at the scene.
Homicide detectives are on the scene to investigate. Avoid the area around 5th and J streets.
This is a developing story.