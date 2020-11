One dead, two wounded in trolley station shooting





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One person was killed and two were wounded in a shooting near a San Diego trolley station, authorities said Sunday.

It was reported at 9:07 p.m. Saturday near the Euclid Avenue Trolley Station at 450 Euclid Avenue, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims..

Homicide detectives were investigating, Heims said.