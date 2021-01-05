One displaced by fire inside La Jolla apartment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One resident was displaced Tuesday morning when a blaze damaged a La Jolla apartment.

The non-injury fire was reported shortly before 9:15 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 8300 block of Via Sonoma, off Gilman Drive and Via Alicante, said San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Alec Phillipp.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of one unit, Phillipp said. Firefighters knocked down the flames within 25 minutes and kept the flames from spreading to nearby units.

The American Red Cross was called in to help one adult arrange for temporary lodging.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.