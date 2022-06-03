One in five states, including California, is 90% out of baby formula





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The baby formula shortage is worsening by the day, the Biden Administration is even being forced to use the United States Military to help distribute needed formula.

Nationwide, the United States is seeing 74% of baby formula out-of-stock, but upwards of 90% in some areas of the country. These numbers are increasing each week.

New mothers and fathers are stressing out, and President Biden is taking no responsibility, he is blaming the FDA for the crisis.

Ten states are seeing more than 90% of their baby formula out-of-stock. Those states include Arizona, Mississippi, California, Nevada, Tennessee, Rhode Island, Louisiana, Florida and Washington. Georgia has the worst shortage, with a reported 94% out-of-stock rate.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez broke down the details outside of a Chula Vista Wal Mart, where their baby formula was in limited supply.

