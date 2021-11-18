One injured in shooting at Lemon Grove strip mall

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) – At least one person was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting at the Lemon Grove Plaza strip mall.

The shooting was reported about 6:20 p.m. at the strip mall near Broadway and Massachusetts Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting and a suspect description was not immediately available.

The sheriff’s department established a perimeter around the strip mall and an investigation into the shooting was underway.