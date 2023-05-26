One killed in collision on I-805 in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A collision on Interstate 805 in Clairemont left one person dead today.

The fatal wreck occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, near state Route 52, according to the California Highway Patrol.

During the crash, a pickup truck overturned and spilled bags of cement and other materials onto a gray SUV and the roadway, the CHP reported.

The accident forced a closure of the southbound I-805 connector to eastbound SR-52, Caltrans advised.