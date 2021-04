SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One person was killed this afternoon when a vehicle veered off Interstate 15 in the Miramar area and crashed into a tree.

The victim died at the scene of the wreck, which occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, south of Pomerado Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident forced a closure of two southbound lanes in the area into the late afternoon.