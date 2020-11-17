One killed in fiery traffic crash near Fairbanks Ranch

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One person was killed Tuesday in a fiery collision near Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

The crash, which involved a big rig and another vehicle, happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the 14900 block of San Dieguito Road in the North City area, according to San Diego police.

The accident forced a closure of the roadway in the area to allow for investigation and cleanup, SDPD public-affairs Sgt. Matt Botkin said.

Further details about the collision were not immediately available.