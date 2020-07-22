One killed, three others hurt in Clairemont collision





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A four-vehicle pileup at a Clairemont-area intersection left one person dead Tuesday afternoon and three others injured.

The series of collisions at Genesee Avenue and Marlesta Drive took place shortly after 2 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

One person died at the scene of the accident, which left two people trapped in the wreckage and one vehicle overturned onto its roof, the city agency reported. Medics took the surviving victims, one of whom was seriously injured, to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

San Diego police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible until further notice.