One man dead after fatal shooting in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man died Monday in a North Park shooting that is still under investigation.

San Diego Police officers found one man with at least one gun shot wound to the chest after reports of shots fired in an area near 35th Street and Orange Avenue around 4:20 a.m.

No other information was immediately available, including the circumstances of the shooting. The police also have not released the name of the victim.

SDPD homicide detectives were investigating the incident.