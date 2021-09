One more Cajon Valley family still stuck in Afghanistan





EL CAJON (KUSI) – Cajon Valley Union School District family and community liaisons confirmed on Monday that some families have safely returned to El Cajon from Afghanistan.

Several children returned to school while additional families are on their way back to the U.S..

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live in El Cajon with the latest on the return of the students.

