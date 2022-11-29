1 More Win foundation gifts Castle Park new sports setup





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Never discount the power of a letter. Because of one person’s request, an entire girls soccer team now has a kick in their step.

The “One More Win” foundation gifting the Castle Park soccer program more than three thousand dollars in items including kits, soccer balls, nets and keeper gloves.

Its part of the group’s mission to help out high school athletes throughout the county.

We spoke with the Trojans and the foundation about the story of their new threads.