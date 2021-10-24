One person dies in vehicle crash on I-5 near border

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One person died Sunday in a vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 5 near the border, the California Highway Patrol said.

At 8:41 a.m. Sunday, witnesses saw flames and smoke in the bushes on the right shoulder of I-5 near Dairy Mart Road, according to a CHP incident log.

CHP officers said a vehicle hit a tree and the resulting car fire spread to vegetation, which firefighters extinguished.

The CHP contacted the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at about 9 a.m.