One person injured in Bay Terraces house fire

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A person was injured in a fire at a two-story house Sunday in Bay Terraces, authorities said.

The fire started about 10:45 a.m. in the 7400 block of Ledgewood Place, said Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in 40 minutes, Mitchell said.

The person who was injured was rushed to the hospital, he said.

Additional information on the victim was not immediately available.