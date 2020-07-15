One person killed, three injured in fatal crash on the SR-54 in Bonita





BONITA (KUSI) – One man was killed and three women are injured tonight in a single-vehicle crash on an off-ramp from the westbound South Bay (54) Freeway in the unincorporated Bonita area near Chula Vista.

The crash occurred about 9:25 p.m. on the Reo Drive off-ramp and officers found the vehicle in a grassy area off the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details of what caused the vehicle to go off the road were not immediately available.

All westbound lanes of the South Bay Freeway near Reo Drive were closed and traffic was being diverted at Woodman Street until further notice.

The age and name of the victim were not disclosed.