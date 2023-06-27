One person seriously wounded in City Heights shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A shooting in a neighborhood near Manzanita Canyon left one person seriously wounded Tuesday.

The gunfire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the 3200 block of 40th Street, north of Redwood Street and just east of state Route 15 in City Heights, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim, described only as male, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said. Paramedics were giving him CPR at the scene, she said.

No description of the shooter was immediately available.