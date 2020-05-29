One person killed in shooting in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One person has been killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in City Heights, according to San Diego police.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. at an apartment complex near the intersection of University Avenue and Euclid Avenue.

Police found a man with at least one gunshot wound at the scene, SDPD Officer Robert Heims said. The man was later pronounced dead.

SWAT officers have been called to the scene as the suspect has barricaded himself in the apartment

This is a developing story.