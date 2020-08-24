One San Diego hosts “We Have Your Back” program to give students school supplies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One San Diego is making sure kids have the school supplies they need as they start the 2020 school year, which will be done virtually for most students.

One San Diego partnered with the San Diego Unified School District to give over 3,000 students backpacks filled with supplies.

Katherine Faulconer, First Lady of San Diego, joined Good Morning San Diego to share more information on the “We Have Your Back” programs.