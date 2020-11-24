One-third of parents say gathering for holidays is worth the risk of COVID-19





According to a new national poll by CS Mott Children’s Hospital, one-third of parents say gathering the family together for the Thanksgiving holiday is worth the risk of getting COVID-19.

Nearly 1,500 parents with at least one child under the age of twelve took part in the poll, and over half said they felt it was “very important” that children were allowed to see extended family an share in family holiday traditions.

They said their children have been very isolated since the pandemic began, and some doctors say pandemic fatigue is setting in for many parents.

