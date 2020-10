One week remains to collect money owed from San Diego County Tax-Collector’s office

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Every year, the Treasurer-Tax Collector makes a strong effort to reunite San Diegans with money they have overpaid on taxes or fees.

As of right now, the agency still has over $450,000 of unclaimed county refunds.

But time is running out, only one week remains to get your money.

County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister explained what you can do to get your money back within the next week.