One wounded in Clairemont shooting; SWAT called in

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A shooting in Clairemont left one person seriously wounded Thursday afternoon and prompted a police manhunt in the busy commercial- residential district.

The victim showed up shortly after 2 p.m. at the William Taft Post Office, 5052 Clairemont Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Medics took the patient to Scripps Memorial Hospital, the agency reported.

Shortly after the shooting occurred, witnesses reported seeing a gun- toting man running through the neighborhood, possibly fleeing into an apartment complex off Cole Street, police said.

Officers shut down traffic lanes on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and evacuated people from surrounding sites, including a church preschool, while fanning out through the area.

A SWAT team was called in to help locate and capture the suspected shooter, police said.