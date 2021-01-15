One wounded in Hidden Meadows-area shooting

HIDDEN MEADOWS (KUSI) – A shooting near Boulder Oaks Golf Club left a man wounded Friday.

The firearm assault in the 28200 block of Meadow Glen Way in Hidden Meadows was reported about 11:30 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity. His identity was not immediately available.

The shooter may have fled in a silver Volkswagen SUV, Lt. Pat McEvoy said.

Deputies, including personnel aboard a patrol helicopter, searched the area for the assailant into the early afternoon, the lieutenant said.